Pakistan Navy rescues 18 fishermen near Ormara

Pakistan Navy rescued 18 fishermen from drowning near Ormara on Sunday, a Navy spokesperson informed.

Rescue teams of the Pakistan Navy conducted a rescue operation immediately after receiving news of the accident. The rescue personnel saved all 18 fishermen onboard a boat named Ar-Rehman, the spokesperson confirmed.

The rescued were transferred to a safe location. They were also administered medical aid at Jinnah naval base, the spokesperson added.

The Ar-Rehman boat had left the shores of Karachi on December 25.

