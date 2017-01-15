Print Story
X

Pakistan Navy rescues 18 fishermen near Ormara

Tariq Moin Siddiqui

Pakistan
Pakistan Navy rescues 18 fishermen near Ormara
File photo

Related Stories

Pakistan Navy rescued 18 fishermen from drowning near Ormara on Sunday, a Navy spokesperson informed.

Rescue teams of the Pakistan Navy conducted a rescue operation immediately after receiving news of the accident. The rescue personnel saved all 18 fishermen onboard a boat named Ar-Rehman, the spokesperson confirmed.

The rescued were transferred to a safe location. They were also administered medical aid at Jinnah naval base, the spokesperson added.

The Ar-Rehman boat had left the shores of Karachi on December 25.

Pakistan Navy rescues 18 fishermen near Ormara was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, Geo Tv, Latest News Pakistan, Ormara, Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Navy Rescues Fishermen, Pakistan News. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan Navy rescues 18 fishermen near Ormara" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127398-Pakistan-Navy-rescues-18-fishermen-near-Ormara.

GEO TV NETWORK