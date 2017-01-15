KUWAIT CITY: A German plane carrying 299 passengers made an emergency landing in Kuwait on Sunday over a hoax bomb threat, authorities in the Gulf emirate said.
The aircraft operated by Eurowings, a low-cost carrier owned by Lufthansa, had been travelling from Salalah in Oman to Cologne in Germany when the captain requested an emergency landing.
Upon its arrival in Kuwait, the plane was searched for explosives but none were found, a spokesman for the Gulf country´s civil aviation authority told the official KUNA news agency.
German jet makes emergency landing in Kuwait over hoax bomb threat was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to World, World News, International News, International, Geo News, Latest World News, Eurowings, Emergency Landing, Germany, Kuwait, . Permanent link to the news story "German jet makes emergency landing in Kuwait over hoax bomb threat" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127408-German-jet-makes-emergency-landing-in-Kuwait-over-hoax-bomb-threat
.