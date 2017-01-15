Heavy snowfall leads to roadblocks, scarcity of food in Quetta, adjoining areas

Related Stories Quetta receives first snowfall of winter season

QUETTA: It continued to snow in most parts of Balochistan and its provincial capital Quetta for the second straight day on Sunday, blocking roads and causing shortage of food.

The first snow of the season that hit the province on Saturday broke the previous records of snowfall.

A number of vehicles got stuck between Mangocher and Khad Kocha on Karachi highway linking to Quetta. Uptill now, Kozak Top has received four-feet of snow.

People including children and women have been stuck due to heavy snowfall and awaiting aid.

Rain and snow in Quetta have dropped the temperature further. Two inches of snowfall were recorded in Ziarat which caused road blockades.

Kalat received seven inches of snow, in the first snowfall of the season. Meanwhile, Zhob received snowfall after 15 years.

Pak Army starts relief work in snow-hit areas

According to the ISPR, Army started relief activities in the areas where snow has disrupted daily lives.

Several roads blocked due to snow are being cleared including the Lowari tunnel, Quetta to Sukkur road and Taftan highways, according to the ISPR.

Moreover, crisis management centres have been established in Quetta, Sibbi, Ziarat, Pishin, Loralai, Kalat and Khuzdar to deal with untoward incidents.

