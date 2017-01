KARACHI: Police detained three drug dealers from Karachi's Federal B Industrial Area in the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, a foreign national is also among the detainees.

All three suspects were involved in drug dealing activities, said police.

A few weeks back a man was detained by the police from DHA phase-six carrying around four hundred packets of heroin.

The heroin that was recovered from the man was of high quality.

