Husband kills wife for not permitting him second marriage

LAHORE: A man in the area of Millat Park, Lahore beat his wife to death using a hammer and sticks.

After the incident, the man was arrested by the police.



According to police, the husband's name was Ali Murtaza and he wanted to have a second marriage but his wife did not allow for it.



In the rage of anger, Ali attacked his wife with sticks and hammered her to death.



Police have sent the woman's body for post-mortem.



The deceased was a mother of two children.

