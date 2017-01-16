Print Story
ECP demands details of foreign funding from PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) began hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf case related to foreign funding.

The PTI lawyer asked for a new date for next month in the case.

During the hearing, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Raza told the PTI lawyer to submit a written apology in the court. Expressing his displeasure at the delaying tactics of PTI, the he said, “This has been happening for the last two and a half years. Should we stop doing our jobs.”

The ECP demanded details of all foreign funding from the PTI.

The hearing has been adjourned till January 24.

