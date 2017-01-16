Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy first-ever artist to co-chair World Economic Forum

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is all set to become the first ever artist to co-chair the World Economic Forum, a statement from her office said.

The Academy award-winning filmmaker will also speak at the World Economic Forum's annual three-day meeting.

The statement added that Chinoy considers it a great honour to participate in the forum to represent the artistic community and her country.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will also be attending the meetings, which begin January 17 in Davos, Switzerland. The meetings will have 2,500 participants from across 100 countries.

0



0





