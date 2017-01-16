Afridi trolls Ian Chappel after Pakistan win

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi after Pakistan’s win against Australia in second ODI, trolled former Australian skipper Ian Chappel who had commented that Cricket Australia should not invite Pakistan cricket team for a Test series in future until the tourists improve their game and provide some challenge to the home side.

“Pakistan have now lost 12 Test matches on the trot in Australia, and somebody’s got to give them a kick up the bum. Cricket Australia have got to start saying ‘listen if things don’t improve we will stop with the invites’,” Chappell was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“You can’t continue to [play poor] cricket. You can’t bowl poorly, have conservative field placings and field sloppily and expect to play decent cricket in Australia,” he added.

The flamboyant all-rounder also praised Mohammad Hafeez’s captaincy —who captained the side in the absence of Azhar Ali— and also applauded performances of Junaid Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Shabash Pakistan, great captaincy and inns Hafeez, Well done JK, Malik, Did you watch Ian Chappell? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 15, 2017

Former head coach Waqar Younis, Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq, Head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Executive Committee Najam Sethi and several other players admired green shirts’ performance in the match.

Sensational win by our green boys at MCG!!

A clincial bowling performance with a clean efficient chase

Good win boys#AUSvPAK — Syeda Nain Abidi (@SyedaNain18) January 15, 2017

Clinical display by @TheRealPCB. Well done @MHafeez22 & other support staff. Intelligent changes of personnel for this game, smart tactics. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 15, 2017

Well played Pakistan. Great knocks by @MHafeez22 and @realshoaibmalik. Keep rocking in sha Allah. #PakvAus — Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) January 15, 2017

Congratulations Pakistan..what a great win by @TheRealPCB Boys,We outclassed them in both departments..keep it going — sohail tanveer (@sohailmalik614) January 15, 2017

Congratulations team Pakistan Awesome effort from the bollers bating is also too good keep going like this — Adnan Akmal (@adnanakmal79) January 15, 2017

MashALLAH great win Pakistan. Must appreciate aggressive captaincy by M Hafeez. Good come back by @JunaidkhanREAL — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) January 15, 2017

This was Pakistan’s first ODI victory on Australian soil in 12 years and was also their first ODI victory at the MCG since 1985.

Third ODI between the two sides would be played at Perth on January 19.

