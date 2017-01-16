Print Story


Afridi trolls Ian Chappel after Pakistan win

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi after Pakistan’s win against Australia in second ODI, trolled former Australian skipper Ian Chappel who had commented that Cricket Australia should not invite Pakistan cricket team for a Test series in future until the tourists improve their game and provide some challenge to the home side.

“Pakistan have now lost 12 Test matches on the trot in Australia, and somebody’s got to give them a kick up the bum. Cricket Australia have got to start saying ‘listen if things don’t improve we will stop with the invites’,” Chappell was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“You can’t continue to [play poor] cricket. You can’t bowl poorly, have conservative field placings and field sloppily and expect to play decent cricket in Australia,” he added.

The flamboyant all-rounder also praised Mohammad Hafeez’s captaincy —who captained the side in the absence of Azhar Ali— and also applauded performances of Junaid Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Former head coach Waqar Younis, Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq, Head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Executive Committee Najam Sethi and several other players admired green shirts’ performance in the match.

This was Pakistan’s first ODI victory on Australian soil in 12 years and was also their first ODI victory at the MCG since 1985.

Third ODI between the two sides would be played at Perth on January 19.

