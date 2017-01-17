Wasim Akram agrees to out-of-court settlement with car shooting suspect

Related Stories Court issues arrest warrants for Wasim Akram

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with the suspect who allegedly shot at his car in a road-rage incident in 2015.

During a court hearing of the road-rage shooting case on Tuesday, Akram’s manager told the Judicial Magistrate-East that the former cricketer had reached an out-of-court settlement with the suspect and decided to withdraw the case.

The court, however, ordered that Wasim Akram be presented in person, failing which investigative officers would be dispatched to arrest him and bring him to the court.

Shortly after, Akram appeared before the court and submitted the settlement he reached with the car shooting suspect. The court then accepted the settlement and approved Akram’s request to terminate the case.

Last week, a local court in Karachi had issued a bailable arrest warrant for the ‘Swing ka Sultan’ for failing to show in court to testify in the case filed by him.

In August 2015, Akram's car was fired upon in Karsaz area of the megapolis in what the police had described as an incident fueled by ‘road rage’. Akram had been on his way to attend a bowling camp at the National Stadium.

The legendary left-arm fast bowler remained safe in the episode. He had lodged a complaint with Bahadarabad police, after which a case was registered against a suspect.

Akram, however, did not appear in 31 hearings to testify in the case, after which the arrest warrant was issued.

0



0





