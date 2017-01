The new trailer for SRK and Mahira Khan starrer Raees shows two different sides of the story: action and romance.

In the first part a man says ‘Battery’ and Shah Rukh Khan beats him to pulp. In the second part, Mahira Khan says Battery, and King Khan gushes over her.

So far three songs of the movie have been released, two of them starring Mahira Khan.

Our eyes are set on January 25 when the movie is expected hit cinemas, more so because it Mahira’s debut in Bollywood.

Watch the trailer here:

