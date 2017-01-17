Student tortured after being kidnapped from Lahore hostel

LAHORE: A Punjab University law college’s student was abducted from his hostel room despite presence of guards and left outside the premises after being tortured by unknown people.

The student identified as Sohail was abducted by around 15 people from his hostel. The guard present at that time was unable to do anything.

The victim while speaking to Geo News said that around 15 people dragged him outside, made him sit on a motorcycle and took to an unknown place.

Sohail said that he was exposed to brutal torture. The victim suspected that the attackers belonged to a student organisation.

Sohail claimed that he was targeted due to writing in favour of one of the abducted activists.

The university chancellor had ordered an inquiry into the matter, but uptill now no FIR has been registered.

The student demanded that the university should ensure better security condition for students.

0



0





