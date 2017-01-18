Naz Shah MP calls for justice in Fahad Malik’s murder case

LONDON: Labour parliamentarian Naz Shah MP has called on Pakistani authorities to ensure that justice is done in every sense in the case of slain British Pakistani Barrister Fahad Malik.

Naz Shah MP, Labour MP from Bradford, said she was in support for “Justice for Fahad Malik” campaign out of humanitarian passion but also because she knows the family well.

Fahad Malik was assassinated on the night between 14 and 15 August 2016 few yards away from Shalimar Police Station on the main road in Sector F-10 by Raja Arshad, Nauman Khokhar and Raja Hashim after Fahad Malik left the police station where he attended a meeting in his professional capacity to mediate a conflict between two parties.

Naz Shah MP said: “I know Fahad Malik’s family members, they are highly decent and well-meaning people. The murder of their dear one has devastated the family beyond description. Fahad was young and wanted to do so much good for Pakistan but his life was cut short brutally for no fault of his. He was in the police station to mediate between two parties to sort out a legal matter. He was killed because the killers didn’t like the fact that Fahad Malik believed in the rule of law.” Naz Shah MP spoke after meeting Fahad Malik’s brother Jawad Sohrab Malik, a British-Pakistani businessman, at the Parliament House.

Fahad Malik, who was killed in the heart of the federal capital on posh Margalla Road, studied law in London and went on to do bar at the Lincoln’s Inn and practised in London as well where his family has been residing for over four decades and runs established businesses.

Naz Shah MP said she had received credible evidence showing that the killers of Fahad Malik are having fun in Adiala Jail with help from the jail administration.

“It’s not acceptable that British nationals are killed like this in Pakistan and then those involved in killing enjoy impunity inside the jail and have access to the internet, phones and private staff. It’s shocking as to how the murder accused has played with the jail system. I have written to chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar requesting them to look into this matter. The government needs to grasp this fact that Pakistan will move forward only when there is rule of law and the application of law is for everyone equally and the rich and powerful are not allowed to run amok.”

Jawad Sohrab malik said that Fahad Malik never had any kind of dispute with anyone. “He believed in the rule of law. He was always there to help others. I am grateful to Naz Shah MP and other parliamentarians who have assured their support for ‘Justice for Fahad Malik’ campaign. All I want is justice for my brother who was killed unlawfully. He was an innocent man.”

