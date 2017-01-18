Four suspected terrorists gunned down in Sheikhupura: CTD

SHEIKHUPRA: At least four alleged terrorists were gunned down by Counter Terrorism Department in a raid conducted in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

According to reports, the suspects were killed near Sheikhupra bypass, however, their two accomplices managed to flee from the spot. CTD claimed that the deceased were affiliated with a proscribed organization.

According to reports personnel recovered weapons and ammunitions from the suspects.

Earlier in an another CTD raid in December, five alleged terrorists affiliated with two proscribed organisations were gunned down.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the suspects were killed after an exchange of heavy fire in a targeted operation at ChotiBala's Rak chawni. A huge cache of weapons and ammunition were recovered from the alleged terrorists, including gun powder and hand grenades; however, four of their accomplices managed to flee from the spot by taking advantage of the bad light.

CTD further said that the operation was carried out on the confirmation of the presence of at least nine miscreants in the area. Two of the killed suspects were identified by the concerned law enforcement agency which took part in the operation, as Malik Tehseen and Kamran.

0



0





