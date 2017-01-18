MQM-London calls off rally scheduled for Jan 21

LONDON: MQM-London announced to call off its ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’ rally on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the MQM-London office, its Convener Nadeem Nusrat said that Sindh government has not given permission for the rally and due to massive crackdown against its workers and activists, it became impossible for the party to exercise its democratic right.

Law enforcement agencies arrested senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement (London) in-charge Saathi Ishaq few days back.The party`s leader Mustafa Azizabadi claimed that Rangers personnel arrested Ishaq on Thursday night near Sindh High Court when he was leaving for his home.



Another MQM-London Rabita Committee member, University of Karachi`s Assistant Registrar Arif Haider, was taken into custody and was shifted to an undisclosed location.

MQM-London leader Nadeem Nusrat claimed that from Orangi town and FB Area three party activists were rounded up by the law enforcement personnel.

