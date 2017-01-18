British boxer faces backlash over picture in Dubai mosque

When British professional boxer Anthony Joshua posted a picture of himself offering prayers with his friends on Twitter Tuesday evening, he was in for a bitter surprise.

Besides luck, hard work & talent.. Prayer is a solid foundation. It was nice to join my brother as he led through afternoon prayer (asr) pic.twitter.com/KJ4f2lu3mP — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) January 17, 2017

Many xenophobes reacted angrily to the non-Muslim boxing star’s act of praying inside a mosque in Dubai, going as far as tweeting to the UK Prime Minister Theresa May to “deport this Muslamic.”

@anthonyfjoshua GET OUT OF MY COUNTRY RIGHT NOW @MRSMAY DEPORT THIS MUSLAMIC — Terry Johnson (@CFC_EDL) January 17, 2017

The IBF heavyweight title holder has previously expressed leaning towards Islam, despite the fact that he doesn’t adhere to any specific religion. In his tweet, he said, “It was nice to join my brother as he led through afternoon prayer.“

Joshua believes that having a spiritual connection – one way or another – is a necessary component for success along with hard work and destiny.

However, there were others who commended the champion on his venture inside the Dubai mosque.

