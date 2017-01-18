Print Story
X

British boxer faces backlash over picture in Dubai mosque

WDWeb Desk

Sports
British boxer faces backlash over picture in Dubai mosque

When British professional boxer Anthony Joshua posted a picture of himself offering prayers with his friends on Twitter Tuesday evening, he was in for a bitter surprise.

Many xenophobes reacted angrily to the non-Muslim boxing star’s act of praying inside a mosque in Dubai, going as far as tweeting to the UK Prime Minister Theresa May to “deport this Muslamic.”

The IBF heavyweight title holder has previously expressed leaning towards Islam, despite the fact that he doesn’t adhere to any specific religion. In his tweet, he said, “It was nice to join my brother as he led through afternoon prayer.“

Joshua believes that having a spiritual connection – one way or another – is a necessary component for success along with hard work and destiny.

However, there were others who commended the champion on his venture inside the Dubai mosque.

British boxer faces backlash over picture in Dubai mosque was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Anthony Joshua, Anthony Joshua Hate, Anthony Joshua Mosque, Anthony Joshua Muslim, British Boxer Anthony Joshua, Ibf Heavyweight Anthony Joshua, Anthony Joshua, Dubai Mosque. Permanent link to the news story "British boxer faces backlash over picture in Dubai mosque" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127825-British-boxer-faces-xenophobic-backlash-over-picture-in-Dubai-mosque.

GEO TV NETWORK