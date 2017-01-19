Police detain MQM-London activist in Karachi

KARACHI: Law enforcement agents detained an MQM-London activist after an overnight raid in Federal B Area on Thursday.



According to sources privy to the development, Farhan Hashmi has been shifted to an undisclosed location.



Earlier on Tuesday, MQM-London called off its ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’ rally.



Party Convener Nadeem Nusrat said that the reason behind it was that the Sindh government did not grant permission for it and the massive crackdown against its workers and activists made it next to impossible for the party to exercise its democratic right.



Law enforcement agencies have arrested senior MQM-London in-charge Saathi Ishaq a few days back near Sindh High Court.

