Japanese woman travels to Pakistan to marry online lover

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A Japanese woman reached Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab to marry a Pakistani citizen whom she got to know through Facebook.

“I will live in Japan with Ahmed after marriage,” the woman, Maria Edlen, said, while talking to the media on Thursday. She added she has converted to Islam.

Ahmed Noor, 30, a resident of Shamsabad area in Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan became friends with 29-year-old Edlen on Facebook.

They are said to have gradually turned into lovers from being virtual friends, making Edlen travel to Rahim Yar Khan.

A similar instance happened in December 2016 when a French women travelled to Rahim Yar Khan to marry a 29-year-old man, Umair Ahmed, whom she virtually met, on Facebook.

The French woman, Katherine Louvet, had converted to Islam, naming herself Ayesha.

