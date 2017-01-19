'Chennai Express' producer accused of rape

Bollywood film producer Karim Morani has been booked by police for raping a 25-year-old woman on different occasions.

The case was filed by the woman with the Hayathnagar Police. She claimed that Morani, who produced the Bollywood box office hit Chennai Express, had repeatedly raped her on different occasions and had promised to marry her. The alleged incident took place during 2015, police said.

However, the producer's spokesperson denied the allegations saying there was no truth to them.

"The complaint is absolutely false and bogus with the sole intention of tarnishing Mr Morani's reputation and image. Mr Morani will be taking appropriate steps in accordance with law to demonstrate that complaint is malafide,” the spokesperson said.

