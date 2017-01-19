Virtual Reality for social change: HTC unveils $10 million fund

HTC has pledged $10 million for a virtual reality fund to promote latest technologies that would help drive global sustainable development.

The tech giant announced its ‘VR for Impact’ program at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The program intends to promote content to help realise United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2020.

“The potential for Virtual Reality to help us learn, understand, and transform the world is limitless. VR for Impact is a challenge to the VR community and content developers across the globe to help drive awareness and to solve the biggest challenges of mankind,” reads the statement by CEO and Chairman Cher Wang on the program’s website.

HTC believes that “education through immersive experiences creates awareness, and can lead the world to act on global issues the human race is facing with a sense of commonality.”

HTC Vive, the company’s virtual reality headset, was released last year in April.

Virtual reality is fast becoming the face of next-gen technology. VR headsets provide immersive experiences whether you want to play games, work in an “artificially created” quiet, sunny environment, or for that matter, experience a 3D roller coaster ride.

It’s no longer fun and games only though. In the past few years, various journalistic stories and causes for social change have been disseminated via VR films. The United Nations Virtual Reality program also aims to use latest VR technologies to tackle poverty and other social issue across the world.

