Police arrest alleged fraudster in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested a man claiming to be a DSP on Thursday, informed authorities.



According to details available with Geo News, personnel of Shahrara-e-Faisal police jurisdiction recovered fake appointment letters and other forged documents from the arrested suspect.



SSP Investigation East Zulfikar Maher said that a case has been lodged against the detainee and the suspect will be further investigated as per procedure.

