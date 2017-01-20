Police arrest alleged fraudster in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested a man claiming to be a DSP on Thursday, informed authorities.
According to details available with Geo News, personnel of Shahrara-e-Faisal police jurisdiction recovered fake appointment letters and other forged documents from the arrested suspect.
SSP Investigation East Zulfikar Maher said that a case has been lodged against the detainee and the suspect will be further investigated as per procedure.
