Four tortured bodies found in Karachi

KARACHI: The bodies of four people were found near link road in Steel Town in the city on Friday.

According to Malir SSP Rao Anwar the deceased were blindfolded which shows they might have been murdered at a different spot and then thrown in an empty plot. The bodies bore torture marks, he added.

The city has seen a surge in criminal activities over the past month, with many incidents of street crimes such as mobile snatching and bank heists occurring within a span of a few days from each other.

A police station was attacked and a policeman was killed this month in separate incidents this month.

