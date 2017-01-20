Zardari attends Trump’s pre-inauguration oath ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari attended the pre-inauguration oath ceremony of US president-elect Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Zardari was accompanied by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senators Rehman Malik and Sherry Rehman, a press release issued here stated.

Addressing the event, the former president said that he was pleased to be part of the inauguration to witness the transition of power.

He said that the PPP delegation was honoured to be the guest and participant of these moments.

The event was attended by a large number of US senators, congressmen, Republican members and dignitaries.

