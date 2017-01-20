Kamal says PSP giving opportunity for ‘bad people to become good’

KARACHI: Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal on Friday said that his party was giving an opportunity for ‘bad people to become good.’

Speaking to the media in Karachi, he said, “We have taken up the task which the current government needs to do. What we are trying to do is to make bad people become good citizens.”

He said that the society should thank them if someone was willing to give up evil and become a good citizen.

“There are 1400 people in prisons. What are you going to do? Kill them?”, said Kamal, adding that only MQM founder would benefit if these people were killed.

He further said that people were joining them, not out of fear but they genuinely want to become good.

Former MQM worker and city mayor Mustafa Kamal left the MQM to form his own party last year.

Since then several significant MQM leaders have joined his party PSP.

