Your Karan-Arjun have arrived: Salman, Shah Rukh reunite on Big Boss 10

‘Mere Karan-Arjun aengay..’ For quite a long time Sallu bhai and SRK fans have been waiting for this magical phrase to come true.

So, brace yourself to behold the bromance of SRK and Dabangg’s Chulbul Panday as once again Karan-Arjun reunited on the famous Indian reality tv show Big Boss 10 which is being hosted by Salman Khan in Lonavla. The successful duo fueled up the level of excitement of their fans by appearing together on the show with a dramatic and exhilarating episode where Salman Khan announced, “apke karan-arjun agaye hain.”

The two most successful Khans of the Bollywood industry were not only looking stunning but made the audience burst into laughter by their candid and cheeky confessions at the show. When asked what they two would have done if they were inside the Big Boss house, Salman Khan smirked and said: “Hum phugdi aur kanche khelte”.

Shah Rukh Khan added: “If we were inside the house, we wouldn't have washed clothes, just worn them inside out”. (Yes, they can relate to mango people).

SRK had earlier visited the reality show with co-star Kajol to promote his film 'Dilwale' and made his appearance on the reality show this time to promote his forthcoming film Raees.

The show also featured the "Laila O Laila" performance by former Big Boss contestant Sunny Leone, which also features in SRK's upcoming release.

