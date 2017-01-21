Three-month-old baby mysteriously dies in Karachi hospital

KARACHI: A three-month-old baby died in mysterious conditions in Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Saturday.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that the baby died due to the polio vaccine, a claim denied by vaccination authorities.

JPMC administration is of the opinion that the baby had already died when he was brought to the hospital.

The doctors wanted to conduct a post-mortem to unveil the cause of death. However, the parents —who live in port city’s Korangi area— refused and took the body of the baby away.

Meanwhile Coordinator Emergency Operation Sindh Polio Fayyaz Jatoi said that polio vaccine is not life threatening and it has never caused a death anywhere in the world.

Rejecting the parents’ claim, Jatoi said that polio vaccine was 100% safe.

