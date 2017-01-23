Mahira Khan on not being able to promote Raees

KARACHI: Mahira Khan has weighed in on not being able to promote her upcoming Bollywood movie Raees.

In an interview to Dawn Images, Mahira spoke about her desire to promote the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

"Why shouldn’t I feel it? Just because I’m an actor? Just because it’s a film? Just because it seems like fluff? I also want to promote the film. I also want to be in an interview with Shah Rukh Khan talking about it. Why not? Why is it I get told that that’s asking for too much? It isn’t! It is my right. This was also my film,” Mahira said in the interview.

Mahira also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan, saying that the Bollywood star provided her with guidance during the shooting of Raees.

“He is magic really, honestly. He spoilt me for life. He used to tell me to do things this way, do it that way. At one point I asked him, am I not doing it right? He said ‘Look I am only telling you what I know, from my experience. You do it your way but all I want is when you see yourself on screen you don’t come to me and say why didn’t I tell you!’ Other than that, he’s so bloody smart. There’s nothing you can’t talk to him about,” Mahira told Dawn images.

Mahira Khan has not been part of the promotions for Raees due to an unofficial ban on Pakistani actors in India after relations between the South Asian neighbours deteriorated following the Uri attack.

The Pakistani actress was not part of a recently held promotional activity in Dubai which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and other members of the Raees team.

Raees is scheduled for a January 25 release.

