Five injured as residents protest gas outage in Karak, block Indus Highway

BANNU: At least five people including two policemen were injured on Tuesday as citizens protested the several-day-long closure of gas supply in Karak, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Police baton-charged the protesters, both men and women, who had blocked the Indus Highway which connects Peshawar and Karachi. The angry protesters in response pelted stones at the policemen.
Locals explained that gas load-shedding has continued since three days, impacting household chores. The protest led to a traffic jam on the Indus Highway.
