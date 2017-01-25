Print Story
iPhone users can now send offline messages on WhatsApp

WDWeb Desk

Sci-Tech
iPhone users can now send offline messages on WhatsApp

Whatsapp for iOS finally allows you to queue up messages while offline.

If you are an iPhone user, you know using Whatsapp on your device can be annoying. Unlike Android users, if you send a message while your internet connection flutters, the message doesn’t get queued up. Instead you have to remember to press ‘send’ again when the connection is back.

Thankfully, not anymore. You can hit ‘send’ now while offline and the post will be saved and posted once a connection is back on—just like texts and messages sent via Facebook Messenger.

The new update also allows you to send 30 images or videos in one go. No longer having to accidently select multiple images only to be prompted about a 10-images limit!

In addition, the new update also includes a newly-designed storage usage screen.

