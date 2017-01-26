Kashmiris to observe strike on India`s 68th Republic Day

NEW DELHI: As India is set to celebrate its 68th Republic Day, maintaining the precedent Kashmiri political leadership has announced to observe strike as ‘Black Day’ to highlight the attention of international community on the non-implementation of UN resolutions and ignored human rights issues in the valley.



The crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, Shaikh Muhammad bin Zayed have arrived in New Delhi to attend the Republic Day parade.



He was received by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The crown prince was welcomed with the guard of honour. He also laid flowers at a memorial of Mahatama Gandhi, Raj Ghat.

