Faryal says she was not invited to Amir Khan's brother's wedding

Model Faryal Makhdoom, wife of boxer Amir Khan, has revealed that no one bothered to invite the couple to the wedding event of Amir's brother, in response to why the two were absent from the ceremony.

Taking to Snapchat, Faryal commented, “Everyone's been asking why I didn't attend Amir's brother's wedding. I kept quiet.”

Faryal added that they were not even included in the festivities leading up to the wedding of Haroon Khan. She was quick with her comeback, as many questioned the duo as to whether there was some specific reason for their nonattendance.

“They could have at least tried,” she said.

Speaking to MailOnline, Haroon stated, “It's a pity he couldn't be there and he didn't even send me a message of congratulations. [I'm] bitterly disappointed but I'll get over it. He should have done and it's very upsetting.”

Haroon mentioned how the vicious feud between his family and Faryal had taken its toll. He added that Faryal was “a law unto herself’ [and] we, family, friends, are all shocked and saddened by what [she] has been saying.”

However, Haroon also noted that he doesn’t intend to stay cross with Amir, as the personal problems are already enough for the boxer to deal with, coupled with his training in America.

Haroon’s wedding party took place in Bolton, UK. A lavish affair, it catered to over 1,000 guests.

Two days post-event, Amir Khan and Faryal appeared on TV to talk about the recently-surfaced inappropriate video of the boxer.

The family dispute started when Faryal made claims of alleged bullying at the hands of her in-laws due to her refusal to dress as they demanded.

