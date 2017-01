QUETTA: Four people, including three children, died while two were injured when an explosion occurred due to gas leakage in Nawa Killi, Quetta.

A few days back a similar incident took place in PWD Colony, Islamabad. At least three people were killed while four others were injured in the gas leakage explosion.

The deceased included a mother, daughter and domestic help.

Footage from the blast site showed the facade of the house was blown away.

0



0