PBA condemns Amir Liaquat's hate speech, incitement to violence

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association on Thursday condemned Amir Liaquat's hate speech and incitement to violence against noted journalists, members of civil society and the association in strongest of words, according to a PBA statement.

The PBA, in its statement, noted that Liaquat has faced hate speech and incitement to violence in the past as well and for the same reason he stands barred by the British government from entering United Kingdom.

"PBA condemns any kind of hate speech and it stands by the civil society and journalists," read the statement.

It further said the PBA supports every step of the government, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and the law enforcement agencies to provide safety to the affectees.

The association further said the channel airing Liaquat's show is run by a company, Axact, which faces charges of selling fake diplomas worldwide.

"The bank accounts of said company's sponsors in America have been blocked," read the statement. "While a senior official of the company was also arrested in the US in December 2016."

