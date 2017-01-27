Nusrat Sahar delivers fiery speech, gets invited to chamber once again

Related Stories Nusrat Sahar forgives Imdad Pitafi over offensive remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi while delivering a fiery speech, tore the Sindh Assembly’s agenda into pieces during her speech in the house’s session on Friday.

The MPA, who has been under a lot of media spotlight in the recent days due to her spat with Imdad Pitafi, later on apologised over her behaviour in the session today.

Following her eloquent speech, Deputy Speaker Shahla Raza invited Sahar Abbasi to her chamber, following which laughter erupted within the Assembly.

A heated argument had taken place between Nusrat Abbasi and Imdad Pitafi in the Sindh Assembly during a session on Jan 20.

The argument started after Nusrat Sehar mocked the language skills of Pakistan People's Party Pitafi. She insisted Pitafi to read an answer out — that was written in English — during a question and answer session. While responding to her, Pitafi asked Nusrat Sahar to come to his chamber to listen to the answer.

Nusrat Sahar had then threatened that she would set herself on fire if Imdad Pitafi was not removed as provincial minister in the next two days.

Later in the next session, Sahar Abbasi announced in the Sindh Assembly she is forgiving Imdad Pitafi after he put a traditional shawl on her head, calling her his sister.

0



0





