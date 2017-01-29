Large amount of arms, ammunition recovered from BLA hideout: ISPR

Related Stories FC apprehends 81 suspects, recovers huge cache of arms from Balochistan

KOHLU: Large amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from banned organisation Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) hideout by Frontier Corps (FC) and security agencies on Sunday, ISPR said. The security forces conducted the operation in Peshi area in Kahan, Balochistan.

Discovered weaponry includes 70 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shell- and missile-launchers, 12 rocket fuses and mortar bombs, five bundle-detonating cords, thousands of rounds of different types, and various destructive materials as well.

20 rockets and 14 fuses were also found at the site.

IG FC Major General Nadeem Anjum himself supervised the operation.

Earlier, FC Balochistan along with other Law Enforcement Agencies apprehended 81 suspects and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition foiling terrorist actions.

ISPR had said that security forces are also engaged in area domination and counter-terrorism operations in the southern zone of Quetta, in Sibi-Sui-Dalbadin- Kahan zone.

A large no of terrorists belonging to Baloch Republication Army (BRA) and BLA have surrendered to security forces bringing stability to the areas.

Balochistan - Pakistan's largest province in terms of land area - has been plagued by an insurgency and sectarian killings for several years now. However, security forces have conducted effective operations across the province cracking down on militants.

This has led to a considerable drop in militancy in the province but scattered attacks are still reported at times.

Security forces have since then intensified intelligence-based and combing operations in the province in an effort to establish peace.

0



0





