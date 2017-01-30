Print Story
X

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed placed under house arrest

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed placed under house arrest

Related Stories

LAHORE: Authorities have placed Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Professor Hafiz Muhammad Saeed under house arrest, sources within Punjab Home Department said Monday.

Saeed has been placed under house arrest at Jamia Qadsia Chauburji in Lahore, sources told Geo News.

He, however, was not the only one as four more were taken into preventive custody. They were identified as Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz.

The Ministry of Interior, a couple of days ago, had included names of aforementioned masses in the Watch List.

They were taken into preventive custody under Schedule 2.

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed placed under house arrest was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Hafiz Saeed, House Arrest, Jamaat-ud-dawa, Jud Chief, Placed, Lahore. Permanent link to the news story "JuD chief Hafiz Saeed placed under house arrest" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129320-JuD-chief-Hafiz-Saeed-placed-under-house-arrest.

GEO TV NETWORK