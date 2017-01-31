Print Story
Trump adding CIA back to National Security Council: White House

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will amend his recent National Security Council reorganization to add the CIA to the group, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the CIA had not been part of the national security forum since 2005, but he said Trump was making the change out of respect for Director Mike Pompeo and others at the agency.

Susan Rice, President Barack Obama's national security adviser, on Sunday tweeted to ask why the CIA was not part of the group. Trump was also criticized for adding chief strategist Steve Bannon, a political adviser, to the National Security Council.

