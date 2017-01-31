Print Story
Seven private clinics and hospitals sealed in Peshawar

Sheeba Haider

Health
PESHAWAR: At least seven private clinics and hospitals were sealed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission in the University Town area of the city on Tuesday.

Healthcare Commission KP Director, Dr Khalid Mehsud inspected several private hospitals near the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and sealed at least seven such clinics and hospitals. It was learnt that the sealed health facilities had blood banks established there but the blood bags available were found to be expired. Several ultrasound staff were found to be ill-trained.

Apart from sealing seven clinics and hospitals, the Healthcare Commission also sent notices to 11 other health facilities.

 

