Golimar underpass inaugurated in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated a newly constructed underpass in Golimar located in Karachi named after famous Artist Sadequain.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday inaugurated a newly constructed bridge in Golimar area.

The underpass has been named after the famous artist Sadequain to pay tribute and honour his services.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sindh said that the unchecked growth of Karachi had created a lot of problems such as destruction of infrastructure, the emergence of settlements in the slump areas.

He said that the growth of the city of Karachi is unplanned.

“Lot of new areas have emerged without proper town planning. There has been a huge pressure on the infrastructure of the city”, he said.

He said that the gutters are overflowing water supply is not enough to provide water to each and every household. “Top of it the worst law and order further aggravated the situation, as a result, the government instead of focusing on the development of the infrastructure engaged in fighting against terrorists”, he said and added now things had improved considerably and the government after crushing the terrorists had started paying its full attention to development of the infrastructure of the city.

He said that Karachi is the capital of the provincial government apart from it this city not only provides maximum revenue to the Sindh government but it contributes a lot in the national exchequer.

“Therefore it becomes the right of this city and its people to have all the facilities not basic but the advanced for which he is striving hard”, Shah said.

He said that that he had launched a Rs10 billion development programme in the city under which 18 different schemes were in progress.

