WhatsApp may let you edit sent messages, track friends in real time

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is in the news this week possibly with the most interesting, yet-to-be-confirmed details so far.

Its team is said to be trying out a new feature that will give users a 'second chance' of sorts by letting them cancel or edit messages already received, but not seen (denoted by the double blue tick marks) by, the recipient.

It seems that people will be able to fetch back messages they may have sent in anger, confusion or under influence, once the latest feature is rolled out publicly.

Twitter user @WABetaInfo, known for their new feature- and revisions-spotting ability in WhatsApp, noticed the alleged update in beta version first, alongside the Live Location Tracking and visual status option, all of which are currently reported to be in the testing phase, as per Mashable.

‘Live Location Tracking,’ seen in both operating systems Android and iOS, aids users in WhatsApp groups to track friends, making hangouts more convenient by saving time. The yet-to-be-rolled-out feature can be activated as per command, with options of one, two, and five minutes, The Independent reported.

The third feature is understood to be akin to Instagram and Snapchat stories, where WhatsApp users will be able to add a picture with free-style sketching and text.

At present, the communication app doesn't provide the option to change any sent messages, but offers a 'last seen' status, and the ability to send location through a message.

If the rumours are true, these updates may become a game-changer for the Facebook-owned app.

