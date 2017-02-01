‘No ban yet’ – Punjab Govt gives Uber, Careem 15 days to get registered

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has allowed mobile-application taxi service providers Careem and Uber, 15 days to get registered.

The companies will continue to operate their services in the meantime, a spokesperson from the Punjab Government clarified.

There is no ban on these services in the province. The companies will just need to follow the rules, the spokesperson said.

The Punjab Transport Department will be in contact with both Uber and Careem to fulfill the legal requirements, he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Excise Department has summoned records of both the companies. All mobile-app taxi providers have been asked to comply with the laws, said provincial minister Zaeem Qadri.

‘Never refused route permits’

Careem Managing Director Junaid Iqbal has said his company has never refused to obtain vehicle route permits.

Speaking at Geo Pakistan morning show, Junaid Iqbal said Careem is in contact with the governments of Sindh and Punjab for the route permits.

In a statement issued on social media on Tuesday, Iqbal appealed to the governments of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with the respective chief ministers, to embrace the concept of ride-hailing as it will create hundreds of thousands of jobs and pave the way for more ‘hailing’ industries.

To explain the concept of the online platform that Careem is providing, Iqbal cited examples of various online accommodation booking and ride-hailing entities, arguing that none of them owned a square inch of property or a single vehicle nor employed any of those working to provide the solutions.

The government says that Careem needs to register as a car rental service and hence will be governed by all the relevant applicable laws. Iqbal, in response, argued that Careem was only a platform bringing the ride hailer and the ride provider together if tomorrow Careem launches a doctors on demand service will the government want Careem to register as a hospital, he asked.

He stressed that in order to accommodate such entities, legislation needs to be made.

