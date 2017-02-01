VIDEO: Speeding jeep 'drives through' restaurant in Michigan

A jeep ploughed into a Michigan restaurant after a grandmother confused the accelerator and the break, with no injuries fortunately.

Footage showed how the vehicle tore though the wall of the Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant, barely missing a group of diners inside the restaurant.

The driver, identified as a 74-year-old grandmother, panicked while driving the borrowed 2001 Jeep Cherokee and slammed the accelerator instead of the brakes, driving about 20 feet into the restaurant, according to the police.

The vehicle tore through a wall and came to a stop in the dining room, dangerously close to a table with three diners.

None of the customers or staff inside the restaurant were injured.

