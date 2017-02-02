Notorious gangster Baba Ladla killed in Lyari: Rangers

KARACHI: A notorious Lyari gangster Noor Muhammad alias Baba Lada was killed on early Thursday morning along with his two accomplices in a shootout, Sindh Rangers informed Geo News.

According to a Rangers spox, in an intelligence-based operation paramilitary forces arrived at the Lyari`s Phoolpatti lane, the personnel were fired upon by suspects from house rooftops. On retaliatory fire, three suspects were killed on spot while three others managed to flee from the spot.

Sources informed that the accomplices killed along with the prime suspect were Sikandar alias Sikko and Ladla`s uncle, Yaseen Baloch, further adding that a personnel was injured in the operation. As many as 15 Rangers` mobiles were used in this operation.

The deceased gangsters were shifted to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. A heavy contingent of Police and Rangers is deployed across the hospital.

Ladla was wanted by Sindh government for more than 100 murder, attempt to murder and extortion cases, his name was in Sindh Police’s ‘Red Book’ with a bounty for his capture.

A huge cache of weapons, including grenades and automatic weaponry, were found from the suspects during the operation.

Baba Ladla - Profile

Not a lot is known about the Lyari gangster, known for playing football with heads of his opponents. However, according to sources, Ladla joined Rehman Dakait’s gang-war group after failing to find a job.

“After he passed his class VIII exams in 1990, his uncle Hameed alias Chachu, who was a friend of the late Usman Ghani, a PPP leader, got him a clerical job at a bank on II Chundrigar Road,” said one of his profiles published in a local newspaper.



In 2014, the Interpol had issued red warrants for Ladla along with Uzair Baloch – the chief of Ladla’s rival Lyari gang-war group. The warrants stated his date of birth as October 10, 1974 with no mentions about his profession. Some media reports suggest that he fled to UAE and then to Iran following the launch of a major crackdown against criminals and terrorists in Karachi Operation.

According to veteran journalist, Ammar Shahbazi: “three characters played the central role in Lyari’s story of 2013: Uzair Baloch, Zafar Baloch and Baba Ladla. The power of this troika had made the Aman Committee a migraine for both its rivals and the law enforcement agencies alike. It was Ladla’s muscle, Zafar’s brains and Uzair’s goodwill combined that made PAC a force to reckon with.”

“Ladla helped make Uzair so powerful in Lyari that even the PPP had to cave in to his demands when the party wanted to nominate its candidates for the May 11 general elections,” he added: “But along the way, cracks begin to appear in the relationship between Uzair and Ladla.”

