Hundreds of people turned to the mountains, Jabal Jais, in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday to enjoy snowfall that started Friday morning.

The temperature dropped to around -1 degree Celsius.

According to Gulf News, National Center of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) shared videos of the snowfall.

The weather system is the result of low pressure in south of Iran and north of Oman, Gulf News reported.

However, drastic drop in temperature is common on Jabal Jais during winters.

0



0