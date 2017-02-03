Print Story
X

Trump aide defends immigrant ban by citing 'massacre' that never occurred

RREUTERS

World
Trump aide defends immigrant ban by citing 'massacre' that never occurred

On television late on Thursday, Conway spoke about two Iraqis who came to the United States and were radicalized, adding, erroneously, "and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre."

She then said: "Most people don't know that because it didn't get covered."

In fact, in May 2011, two Iraqi men were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and charged with attempting to send weapons and money to al Qaeda in Iraq. They admitted to using improvised explosive devices against U.S. soldiers in Iraq.

Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan pleaded guilty and were sentenced to life in prison and to 40 years in prison, respectively. Neither was charged with plotting attacks within the United States, prosecutors said.

Conway said on Twitter that she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists" on the show. She also slammed a network reporter for criticizing her.

"NBC reporter texted me at 632am re:a diff story; never asked what I meant on @Hardball b4 slamming me on @TODAYshow Not cool, not journalism," Conway (@KellyannePolls) wrote.

Trump aide defends immigrant ban by citing 'massacre' that never occurred was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to World, World News, International News, International, Geo News, Latest World News, Trump Muslim Ban, Conway, Trump Aide. Permanent link to the news story "Trump aide defends immigrant ban by citing 'massacre' that never occurred" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129876-Trump-aide-defends-immigrant-ban-by-citing-massacre-that-never-occurred.

GEO TV NETWORK