Saleem Shahzad to return to Pakistan on Monday

In an unusual move that sent waves down the local political scenario, veteran politician Saleem Shahzad announced his decision to return to Pakistan on Monday.

Shahzad while speaking to Geo News said that upon his return he will announce which side he opts for.

“I have been associated with politics since three decades, now is the time that Karachi’s politics takes place within the city and that also by its own residents,” he said.

Shahzad said that he will announce his political action plan tomorrow as well (Monday).

In 2015, the senior politician had expressed his desire to relinquish politics in a bid to utilise his experience in some other area.

Shahzad was suspended from the MQM a few years ago and since then he had not taken part in the party politics. He, however, regularly attended the party events in its London Secretariat.

The former MQM leader had previously spoken out against a ‘mafia’ in the party working against its chief Altaf Hussain.

 

