Taking selfies is difficult no more, say hello to AirSelfie

Fitting everyone in a wide-angled selfie is a feat no longer impossible, thanks to AirSelfie.

AirSelfie is a drone that is not only small enough to fit into your pocket it can also be slid into a special smartphone case. So get ready to grab better-angled pictures.

Measuring 67.4*94.5*10.6mm, the drone weighs a mere 52g. It can be controlled from a smartphone app from as far as 20 meters.

AirSelfie has a 3-minute flight time, which isn’t exactly impressive, but if you an on-the-go tech-junkie, your prayers have been heard. With a 5MP sensor, the device is capable of capturing video footage at full HD resolution at an impressive 30fps.

Priced on the higher end at $261.45, the drone is available for pre-orders via its website. Shipments are expected to begin in May this year.

