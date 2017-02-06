India to take “a major step” to ban triple talaq, says minister

LUCKNOW: India’s Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Sunday that the country is expected to take “a major step” to ban triple talaq after ongoing state elections.

Triple talaq—giving divorce by uttering the word 'talaaq' thrice in one go—is an “evil social practice” and negates the respect and dignity of women, said Prasad, a lawyer and a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

"The government respects faith but worship and social evil cannot co-exist," he said.

The BJP leader said that the Indian government will pursue the case in the Supreme Court based on three points, namely, justice, equality and dignity of women.

"We are the only party which respects women. Neither do other parties offer a good place to women nor do they respect them," he said.

