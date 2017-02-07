CHAMAN: At least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and a citizen have been injured in a blast on Roghani Road.
Rescue teams have left for the site of incident.
According to a Geo News reporter, the FC personnel’s car was passing by Roghani Road, when the incident took place.
Blast in Chaman injures three
