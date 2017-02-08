CM Punjab forms investigation committee for Shaukat Basra firing incident

Related Stories Firing in Bahawalnagar kills one, injures PPP leader Shaukat Basra

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has formed a committee to investigate a recent firing incident on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former MPA from south Punjab, Shaukat Basra.

An exchange of fire at a PPP rally on Monday resulted in the death of Basra’s personal assistant. Basra sustained injuries in the incident that took place in Bahawalnagar's Haroonabad area.

CM Punjab has directed the investigation team to present a report to him within 48 hours.

Basra served as an MPA from Bahawalnagar in the Punjab Assembly from 2008-2013. He is currently serving as the information secretary of PPP's south Punjab chapter.

The incident drew strong condemnation from the PPP leadership. Its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called it an act of cowardice, while co-chairman Asif Zardari demanded that the perpetrators be taken to task.

