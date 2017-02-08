Eoin Morgan looking forward to action packed PSL

DUBAI: England’s T20I captain and most bankable batsman in limited overs Cricket, Eoin Morgan has said that he’s excited ahead of the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a promise of contributing the most to his team’s success.

Morgan, who will be playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the second edition of PSL, told Geo.tv that he’s looking forward to the action packed league, hoping that Pakistan’s prestigious T20 tournament would provide entertainment for fans.

“I am happy and excited to be here and being part of Pakistan Super League and Peshawar Zalmi. It has been a good three-four days meeting with everyone at the team, we got few days of practice ahead of the tournament and I am looking forward to it,” Morgan told Geo.tv in an exclusive chat in Dubai on sidelines of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground.

Morgan, a dependable middle order batsman with an experience of 173 ODIs and 67 T20Is for England, termed Peshawar Zalmi as the strong team of the tournament.

“On paper, we are a very strong team which is always encouraging. Producing performance in early stage and getting on a roll early can be important, it builds confidence within the team,” he said.

“Early signs (of team’s performance) are very good,” he said, referring to Zalmi’s performance in the practice T20 game against the Quetta Gladiators, which Zalmi won by 22 runs.

The 30-year old aggressive cricketer aims to give his best for the team and said personal goals are never important than the team’s success.

“My personal ambitions always revolve around success of the team, so putting a performance worthy of winning game, scoring 10 and winning the match is good than scoring 100 and losing the match,” said Morgan who scored 51, 17 and 40 in three T20I games against India before coming to Dubai for the Pakistan Super League.

Morgan said the key to success would be the team efforts, adding that collective efforts would make it an easy sail for the team to move towards the target of winning the trophy.

The English batsman said that it would be premature for him to compare PSL with other leagues of the world as he has yet to play matches in Pakistan Super League, but hopes that the league would provide a good arena to youngsters to showcase their talent.

